Curb slanderous nature of televised media debates, Congress urges NBSA

A Congress delegation on Wednesday appeared before the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) to request the TV regulatory panel for issuing an advisory and lay down a code of conduct to “curb the sensationalist, slanderous and toxic nature of televised media debates.”
The move comes after Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died minutes after a TV debate last week.
The delegation of Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi and party spokespersons, Jaiveer Shergill and Pranav Jha, approached the NBSA — headed by former Supreme Court judge A.K. Sikri — to argue that “media houses, journalists, anchors and spokespersons must be held accountable for their actions and conduct.”
Mr. Singhvi said the NBSA guidelines, issued on December 13, 2012, had put an obligation on all media houses to ensure that their programmes do not become a platform to spread acrimony.
There is a need for adherence to the code of conduct and institutional reform in India with respect to holding of TV debates, the Congress said.
“We have specifically argued before the NBSA to take stern action against channels promoting acrimony on their platforms and also, clarify that mudslinging, name calling, shouting and provoking are strictly prohibited. Time has come to lockdown verbal bloodsport arena presented in nature of toxic TV debates,” Mr. Shergill told The Hindu.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath