Curb on use of Aadhaar enrolment ID for PAN from October 1

Updated - July 24, 2024 09:25 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Imperative to discontinue option as allotment of PAN against enrolment ID may lead to duplication, says Finance Minister 

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it is imperative to discontinue the option as allotment of PAN against enrolment ID may lead to duplication. | Photo Credit: ANI

Come October 1, the option of quoting the enrolment ID of the Aadhaar application form at the time of applying for a Permanent Account Number (PAN) or filing a return of income will be withdrawn.

It is imperative to discontinue the option since any allotment of PAN against the enrolment ID of the Aadhaar application form may lead to duplication and misuse of PAN, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed in the Budget 2024-25 documents tabled in Parliament on July 23.

It is further proposed that every person who has been allotted PAN on the basis of enrolment ID of Aadhaar application form should intimate his/her Aadhaar number on or before a notified date to the Income Tax authorities.

The option of quoting the enrolment ID in the application form for allotment of PAN or in the return of income was introduced in 2017. Since then, coverage of Aadhaar has been increasing and encompassed a majority of the population, the Finance Minister said in the documents.

