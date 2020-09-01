Curated marijuana sourced from U.S. and Canada seized

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 3.5 kg curated marijuana sourced from abroad, in an operation carried out in Delhi and Mumbai.
The curated marijuana is popularly known as “bud”. The contraband seized in Delhi, illegally imported from the United States, was destined for Mumbai. The one seized in Mumbai had been sourced from Canada and was to be transferred to Goa, said the agency.
The stuff is illegally imported from the U.S. and Canada and it has a huge market in Mumbai. “The widespread use of bud in the Mumbai region has jacked up the prices in the grey market,” said the NCB, adding that the orders were placed primarily through the darknet.
In Mumbai, the agency intercepted one F. Ahmed, a resident of Goa, who worked at a prominent resort as a driver. It is alleged that he provided bud to a prominent person from Bengaluru who had links with Page3 celebrities.
The operations were carried out under the supervision of Sameer Wankhede, Mumbai zone chief who is from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and is on a temporary posting with the NCB; and Kuldeep Sharma of the Delhi zone.
