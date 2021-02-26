Cumulative number of vaccine doses given crosses 1.37 crore

The beneficiaries include healthcare and frontline workers, says Health Ministry.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers has crossed 1.37 crore on Friday. A total of 1,37,56,940 vaccine doses have been given through 2,89,320 sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 p.m., noted a Health Ministry release.

“They include 66,37,049 [76.6%] health care workers who have taken the first dose and 22,04,083 [62.9%] health care workers who have taken the second dose, along with 49,15,808 [47.7%] frontline workers [first dose].”

“A total of 2,84,297 vaccine doses were given till 6 p.m. today. Out of which, 1,13,208 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 1,71,089 health care workers received the second dose as per the provisional report,” said the Ministry.

Five States that recorded the highest number of vaccinations are Uttar Prdesh (73,434), West Bengal (38,522), Gujarat (35,540), Karnataka (21,459) and Maharashtra (18,190).

The Ministry said no case of serious/severe AEFI/death was attributable to vaccination till date.

“In last 24 hours, one death has been reported. A 41-year-old male, who was a resident of Bhojpur, Bihar, died after 15 days of vaccination. Suspected reason for his death is Myocardial Infarction. Post-mortem not done,” the Ministry release said.