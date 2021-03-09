Cumulative 2.40 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered has crossed 2.40 crore on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry.
It said 2,40,37,644 vaccine doses have been given as per the provisional report till 7 p.m.
“Total 10,28,911 vaccine doses were given till 7 p.m. — 7,98,354 for first and 2,30,557 Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Frontline Workers (FLWs) the second. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.”
The cumulative number of vaccines given include 71,13,801 HCWs (first dose) 38,51,808 HCWs (second), 69,02,006 FLWs (first), 4,44,199 FLWs (second dose) and 8,00,287 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 49,25,543 beneficiaries above 60.
