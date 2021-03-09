National

Cumulative 2.40 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri taking the second dose of vaccine against COVID-19, at District Hospital in Mysuru on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered has crossed 2.40 crore on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry.

It said 2,40,37,644 vaccine doses have been given as per the provisional report till 7 p.m.

“Total 10,28,911 vaccine doses were given till 7 p.m. — 7,98,354 for first and 2,30,557 Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Frontline Workers (FLWs) the second. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.”

The cumulative number of vaccines given include 71,13,801 HCWs (first dose) 38,51,808 HCWs (second), 69,02,006 FLWs (first), 4,44,199 FLWs (second dose) and 8,00,287 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 49,25,543 beneficiaries above 60.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2021 10:31:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cumulative-240-crore-covid-19-vaccine-doses-administered/article34030377.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY