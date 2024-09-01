Culture of adjournments should go; case pendency should be resolved, says President

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday (September 1, 2024) said poor villagers should not fear coming to courts, apprehensive that prolonged litigation fuelled by the “culture of adjournments” would make their lives worse. They should not prefer to suffer injustice quietly rather than seek justice in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “culture of adjournments” should go, Ms. Murmu said in her address at the closing ceremony of the two-day National Conference of District Judiciary.

The President highlighted that justice should not be delayed, especially in cases involving women and children.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Murmu coined the phrase ‘black coat syndrome’ for the high stress levels ordinary citizens experience in courtrooms. She compared it to the ‘white coat syndrome’ patients feel in hospitals.

The President said the rural population of India considered judges in the lowest to the highest courts as gods. But their faith and confidence would fail, their smiles would disappear from their faces, if cases take 10 to 32 years to finish.

Ms. Murmu drew attention to the perennial problem of pendency in courts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said complacency was not an option within an institution integral to the life of a nation as judiciary.

“Justice delivery is an essential service provided to citizens, especially the most vulnerable,” the CJI said.

He said the current national average disposal rate stood at 95%. Despite progress made in disposal rates, tackling pending cases remained a challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Justice Chandrachud said for disposal to outweigh the institution of cases, the courts must work beyond the capacity of 71% to achieve 100%.

The Chief Justice said judicial vacancies in district courts were 28%. Standardisation of the judicial recruitment calendar would be a solution to ward off vacancies.

“Time has really come now to think of national integration of judicial recruitment,” the CJI said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said judicial recruitments to district courts should not be restricted anymore by the narrow domestic walls of regionalism and confines of State-centred selections.

The Chief Justice said case pendency had to be tackled through case management according to a study by a panel of three Supreme Court judges, Justices A.S. Oka, Vikram Nath and Dipankar Datta.

District-level case management committees should be formed to identify target cases, for reconstruction of records, etc.

Cases pending for 10 years to over 30 years must be identified. The CJI said the judiciary would begin clearing the 10-year case backlog between January and June 2025.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.