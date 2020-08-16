Culture Ministry takes I-Day shows online

NEW DELHI

Videos by famous artistes uploaded

A cultural programme with nationalism as its focus will be held online by the Culture Ministry, Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Saturday on the occasion of Independence Day.

Mr. Patel said the music and dance performances under the “Swadheenta Ke Rang” (colours of freedom) platform would be hosted on the Ministry’s websites. The Ministry’s Facebook page carried videos recorded by eminent artistes such as sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, Bollywood playback singer Nitin Mukesh and dancer Sonal Mansingh.

Some of the videos were posted on the eve of Independence Day and on Saturday. Mr. Patel said the programmes would continue and based on public response, they could be increased, he said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry’s various organisations such as the National School of Drama and the National Gallery of Modern Art, have taken their classes and exhibitions online since March.