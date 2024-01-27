ADVERTISEMENT

Culture Ministry tableau traces history of democracy in India

January 27, 2024 02:35 am | Updated 02:35 am IST - New Delhi

All the Republic Day tableaux would be on display at the Red Fort till January 31

The Hindu Bureau

A tableau of the Ministry of Culture passes through the Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic ­Day Parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Culture tableau on Republic Day depicted the history of democracy from ancient India to current times using advanced 3-D electronic depiction technology.

The tableau themed ‘Bharat: Mother of Democracy’ carried replicas of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar handing over the Constitution to the country’s first President Dr. Rajendra Prasad as well as democratic symbols like elections being held all in two tractors which were followed by trailers.

The first tractor portrays the Vedic Period (5000 BCE) while its trailer houses Buddha and Jain sages promoting dialogue.

The second tractor shows the Indian Constitution being handed over to the first President Dr. Rajendra Prasad by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Its trailer shows displays of democratic symbols like mahajanapadas, the chariot of Humpy, the Constituent Assembly, the elections, through curvetured (sic) LED.

“Bharat, the ancient land of wisdom, not only birthed profound spiritual teachings but also nurtured the seeds of democracy, flourishing long before the rest of the world recognised its significance,” the description of the tableau in the official booklet on the 75th Republic Day celebrations said.

The democratic spirit in ancient India was not merely a political ideology but a holistic ethos encompassing the realms of spirituality and society. “From the 5th century to 1 millennium BCE, historical references abound, illustrating the practice of people actively choosing their leaders”.

The tableau has a 3-D electronic depiction which was made using an anamorphic display which is crafted with special LEDs for optimal viewing and developed on Unreal software. The 90-second content offers an immersive experience visible to the naked eye, especially from a 120-degree angle.

Anamorphic content is distorted imagery that appears normal when viewed from a particular point or with a suitable mirror or lens, while Unreal engine is used for game development.

All the Republic Day tableaux would be on display at the Red Fort till January 31.

