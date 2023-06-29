Culture Ministry signs MoU with Canara Bank for monthly disbursal of assistance to veteran artists

June 29, 2023 02:22 am | Updated June 28, 2023 09:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Veteran artists availing of financial assistance being given to them under a special Central government scheme, would now get a monthly disbursal instead of a lump sum amount.

The Culture Ministry on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Canara Bank to facilitate this.

Under the special scheme named “Financial Assistance for Veteran Artists”, a monthly pension of ₹6,000 is provided to artists and scholars above the age of 60 years who have contributed significantly in their specialised fields of performing arts and culture, but are facing financial difficulties due to old age.

Currently, under the scheme, disbursal of financial assistance to artists selected before 2017 is made through Life Insurance Corporation, while for those selected later, it is made directly by the Culture Ministry.

“It has been noted that the receipt of documents from the beneficiaries often gets delayed resulting in the disbursal of the amount as lump sum instead of being released on a regular basis. With the signing of the MoU with Canara Bank, in a period of approximately two months post streamlining of the process, disbursal of financial assistance to the veteran artists would commence on a monthly basis,” the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

To be eligible for assistance under the scheme, a person’s contribution to art and letters etc. must be of significance. Traditional scholars, who have made significant contribution in their fields, would also be eligible notwithstanding the absence of any published work. The personal income of the applicant must not exceed ₹4,000.

