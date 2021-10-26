Culture Ministry launches podcast on freedom movement

It will be part of celebrations of 75th year of Independence

Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Monday launched a podcast series on the freedom struggle as a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations of the 75th year of Independence next year. The series, ‘Zara Yaad Karo Qurbani’, would focus on the people and movements that contributed to the freedom struggle, “some of which have not found a place in the conventional freedom movement storyline”, the description of the podcast read. The series will be available on amritmahotsav.nic.in, Spotify, Soundcloud, and other platforms for podcasts.

Episode one, titled ‘Kadam Kasam Badhayeja’, is based on the songs and stories of the Indian National Army. The Culture Ministry had on October 22 announced a series of programmes to commemorate the INA as a part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, including the podcast series.