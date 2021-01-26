Culture Minister condemns protests at Red Fort

Farmers hoisted flag of their movement and the Sikh flag Nishan Sahib in monument

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday condemned the actions of protesting farmers at the Red Fort, after they entered the monument and hoisted the flag of their movement and the Sikh flag Nishan Sahib.

In a tweet, Mr. Patel said the Red Fort was a symbol of dignity of “our democracy” and that the protesters should have stayed away from it. Terming the incidents sad and unfortunate, he said he condemned the violation of dignity.

The Archaeological Survey of India declined to comment saying the Central Industrial Security Force and the Delhi police would be able to comment since it was a matter of security.