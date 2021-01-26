National

Culture Minister condemns protests at Red Fort

Police officers and farmers are seen during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, January 26, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday condemned the actions of protesting farmers at the Red Fort, after they entered the monument and hoisted the flag of their movement and the Sikh flag Nishan Sahib.

In a tweet, Mr. Patel said the Red Fort was a symbol of dignity of “our democracy” and that the protesters should have stayed away from it. Terming the incidents sad and unfortunate, he said he condemned the violation of dignity.

The Archaeological Survey of India declined to comment saying the Central Industrial Security Force and the Delhi police would be able to comment since it was a matter of security.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2021 5:25:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/culture-minister-condemns-protests-at-red-fort/article33667693.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY