ADVERTISEMENT

Culture, cuisine, cricket connect India and Guyana: PM Modi at community address

Published - November 22, 2024 04:27 am IST - Georgetown, Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights cultural ties between India and Guyana, praising Indo-Guyanese community’s contributions and achievements

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented with a ‘lotus’ flower by a girl from the Indian diaspora in Georgetown on Thursday (November 21, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

Culture, cuisine and cricket connect India and Guyana deeply, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, emphasising the commonalities between the two nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a community programme in Guyana on Thursday (November 21, 2024), the Prime Minister commended the Indo-Guyanese community and their contribution to the development of the Caribbean nation.

Space, sea should be subjects of ‘universal cooperation’, not universal conflict: PM Modi in Guyana

“Three things, in particular, connect India and Guyana deeply. Culture, cuisine and cricket,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saluting the spirit of the Indo-Guyanese community, he said, “You have fought for freedom and democracy. You have worked to make Guyana one of the fastest-growing economies.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Guyana, Dominica confer top awards on PM Modi

“From humble beginnings, you have risen to the top,” he added.

Calling the diaspora "rashtradoots", PM Modi said that they are ambassadors of Indian culture and values.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can take an Indian out of India, but you cannot take India out of an Indian,” he said.

PM Modi proposes 7 key pillars to strengthen ties between India, ‘CARICOM’

The Prime Minister underscored that the Indo-Guyanese community has Guyana as its “motherland” and ‘Bharat mata’ as its “ancestral land”.

Talking about India’s growth, he said it has not only been inspirational but also inclusive.

PM Modi handed over key to Georgetown city; meets Indian diaspora in Guyana

“India’s journey over the past decade has been one of scale, speed, and sustainability,” he said.

The Prime Minister arrived here in Guyana on Wednesday (November 20, 2024), making it the first visit by an Indian head of state to the country in more than 50 years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US