Culture, cuisine, cricket connect India and Guyana: PM Modi at community address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights cultural ties between India and Guyana, praising Indo-Guyanese community’s contributions and achievements

Published - November 22, 2024 04:27 am IST - Georgetown, Guyana

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented with a ‘lotus’ flower by a girl from the Indian diaspora in Georgetown on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented with a ‘lotus’ flower by a girl from the Indian diaspora in Georgetown on Thursday (November 21, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

Culture, cuisine and cricket connect India and Guyana deeply, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, emphasising the commonalities between the two nations.

Addressing a community programme in Guyana on Thursday (November 21, 2024), the Prime Minister commended the Indo-Guyanese community and their contribution to the development of the Caribbean nation.

Space, sea should be subjects of ‘universal cooperation’, not universal conflict: PM Modi in Guyana

“Three things, in particular, connect India and Guyana deeply. Culture, cuisine and cricket,” he said.

Saluting the spirit of the Indo-Guyanese community, he said, “You have fought for freedom and democracy. You have worked to make Guyana one of the fastest-growing economies.”

Guyana, Dominica confer top awards on PM Modi

“From humble beginnings, you have risen to the top,” he added.

Calling the diaspora "rashtradoots", PM Modi said that they are ambassadors of Indian culture and values.

“You can take an Indian out of India, but you cannot take India out of an Indian,” he said.

PM Modi proposes 7 key pillars to strengthen ties between India, ‘CARICOM’

The Prime Minister underscored that the Indo-Guyanese community has Guyana as its “motherland” and ‘Bharat mata’ as its “ancestral land”.

Talking about India’s growth, he said it has not only been inspirational but also inclusive.

PM Modi handed over key to Georgetown city; meets Indian diaspora in Guyana

“India’s journey over the past decade has been one of scale, speed, and sustainability,” he said.

The Prime Minister arrived here in Guyana on Wednesday (November 20, 2024), making it the first visit by an Indian head of state to the country in more than 50 years.

