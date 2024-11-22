Culture, cuisine, cricket connect India and Guyana: PM Modi at community address

Culture, cuisine and cricket connect India and Guyana deeply, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, emphasising the commonalities between the two nations.

Addressing a community programme in Guyana on Thursday (November 21, 2024), the Prime Minister commended the Indo-Guyanese community and their contribution to the development of the Caribbean nation.

“Three things, in particular, connect India and Guyana deeply. Culture, cuisine and cricket,” he said.

Saluting the spirit of the Indo-Guyanese community, he said, “You have fought for freedom and democracy. You have worked to make Guyana one of the fastest-growing economies.”

“From humble beginnings, you have risen to the top,” he added.

Calling the diaspora "rashtradoots", PM Modi said that they are ambassadors of Indian culture and values.

“You can take an Indian out of India, but you cannot take India out of an Indian,” he said.

The Prime Minister underscored that the Indo-Guyanese community has Guyana as its “motherland” and ‘Bharat mata’ as its “ancestral land”.

Talking about India’s growth, he said it has not only been inspirational but also inclusive.

“India’s journey over the past decade has been one of scale, speed, and sustainability,” he said.

The Prime Minister arrived here in Guyana on Wednesday (November 20, 2024), making it the first visit by an Indian head of state to the country in more than 50 years.