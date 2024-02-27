GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CUET undergraduate tests to be held in May

The tests will be conducted in hybrid mode between May 15 and May 31

February 27, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into undergraduate programmes in the next academic year in Central universities and other participating institutions and colleges.

The tests will be conducted in hybrid mode (computer-based test and using pen and paper) between May 15 and May 31. Apart from Central universities, some States and private universities have also signed up with the NTA for CUET to select students for degree programmes.

The applications can be accessed from https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/, the website of the NTA, the announcement said.

The examinations will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati and Tamil. The online submission of forms began on Tuesday (February 27) and will conclude on March 26. The last date of successful transaction of fee is March 26. Correction in particulars can be done on two days – March 28 and March 29. The city of examination will be announced from April 30 and downloading of admit cards can be done from the second week of May. Results will be declared on June 30. The exams will be held in two or three shifts per day at 380 cities, including 26 cities in foreign countries.

There are 33 languages and 27 subjects for the test and a candidate may choose any subject/language as desired by the applicable university or organisation. The candidate can choose a maximum of six subjects from all the sections. UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar had said earlier that by adopting hybrid mode for the tests, the UGC intends to ensure participation of more students from rural backgrounds in the examinations.

