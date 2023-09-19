CUET-UG to be conducted from May 15-31; CUET-PG from March 11-28

September 19, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - New Delhi

The University Grants Commission on September 19 announced the schedule for three key entrance exams — CUET-UG, CUET-PG, and NET for 2024-25 academic session.

Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for admission to undergraduate courses will be conducted from May 15 to 31, 2024.

"Results will be announced within three weeks of last test," UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said.

The CUET-PG will be conducted from March 11 to 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Eligibility Test (NET) will be conducted from June 10 to 21, he announced.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT