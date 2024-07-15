CUET-UG retest for over 1,000 candidates on July 19, says NTA; no clarity on results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct a retest for more than 1,000 candidates of Common University Entrance Test-UG on July 19.

The NTA had on July 7 released the provisional answer key of CUET-UG 2024 and announced that it will conduct a retest between July 15 and 19 if any grievance raised by students about the conduct of the exam was found to be correct.

While the agency notified the retest schedule on Sunday, it remained silent on the declaration of the result that has already been delayed by more than two weeks with the final answer key not yet notified. The delay in CUET-UG results comes amid a row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including in NEET-UG and UGC-NET.

NTA sources said the distribution of question papers in language not opted by the candidates is one of the reasons for the retest. The 1,000-odd candidates are spread across six States. “Some of the grievances include time loss due to distribution of wrong question paper,” a source said.

A total of 250 candidates among the 1,000 aspirants for whom the NTA is conducting the retest are from Oasis Public School in Hazaribagh, which is under the scanner for the alleged leak of NEET-UG question paper.

Also Read:Why has the NTA failed to deliver? | Explained

According to the notification issued on Sunday, the grievances received from candidates up to June 30 as well as the complaints emailed to the NTA between July 7 and July 9 have been reviewed. “Based on these grievances, a re-examination will be conducted for those affected candidates on July 19, 2024, in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode,” the notification said.

Wrong question papers were distributed in the NEET-UG exam on May 5 following which the NTA granted grace marks due to loss of time. However, the agency, following protests and litigation in the Supreme Court, cancelled the grace marks and announced an optional retest for the 1,563 candidates of whom 813 attended the exam on June 23.

Originally, CUET results were scheduled to be released on June 30 but the NTA delayed it, grappling with paper leak allegations involving NEET-UG, UGC-NET and CSIR-UGC-NET.

“Initially, it was decided that the results would be announced for the rest of the candidates before the retest and subsequently for the rest. However, we are now yet to take a final call on the same,” a source said.

The CUET-UG exam conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time across the country was cancelled in Delhi a night before the scheduled exam day, citing logistical reasons. The exam was conducted in the national capital later.

The NTA had earlier announced that the third edition of CUET-UG will be completed in seven days and there will be no normalisation of scores as all exams will be conducted in a single shift.

For 15 subjects, the tests were in pen-paper mode and for the other 48 subjects, the exam was held in CBT mode. Over 13.4 lakh candidates registered for the test for admission to undergraduate courses in 261 central, state, deemed and private universities this year.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, the test was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.