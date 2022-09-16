CUET-UG results declared

The exam had recorded 60% attendance. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Testing Agency declared the result for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions.

A total of 14.9 lakh students registered for the exam.

Students will now be required to visit the admission portals of individual universities and fill their online applications along with the required documents. The NTA will provide the scores of the students to the participating universities for verification, according to the Chairperson of the University Grants M Jagadesh Kumar Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the expected time frame within which universities may complete the admission procedure for undergraduate courses, Dr. Kumar said, "once the CUET-UG scores are announced, universities may typically take about 6 weeks to conclude the admission process as they may issue first list, second list and so on until most of the seats are filled. Either in October last week or November first week, most universities may attempt to start their new academic session."

The exam was conducted from July 15 to August 30 on 20 days and in 38 slots. It was held in 259 cities across India and nine cities outside the country. The massive exercise involved a total of 2,219 question papers in 13 mediums.

The marking scheme involved giving students "Equipercentiles", where every student who appeared on a particular day in a particular subject was given a certain percentile and these percentiles across different groups were then equated and converted into normalised marks for students appearing in the same subject on different days.