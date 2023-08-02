HamberMenu
CUET-UG not based on CBSE syllabus, examines students of different boards on equal footing: Education Ministry

The test examines students of different boards on equal footing, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha

August 02, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP MP Subhas Sarkar.

BJP MP Subhas Sarkar. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG is not based on CBSE syllabus but the general understanding of different class 12 subjects, the Ministry of Education said on August 2.

The test examines students of different boards on equal footing, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

“CUET is being conducted for admission in central universities from the academic year 2022-23 to reduce the burden on students, universities and the entire education system.

“The syllabus is based on general understanding of subject at class 12 level and therefore the test examines the students of different boards at equal footing. CUET is not based on CBSE syllabus,” he said.

The Minister also denied there was any proposal to scrap any school board and recognise only one from which students can take class 12 exams before appearing for the CUET.

The CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants. In its first edition, 12.5 lakh students had registered for the exam and 9.9 lakh had submitted their applications.

Over 11.11 lakh candidates had appeared for the second edition of the entrance exam, which was conducted in nine phases between May 21 and July 5.

