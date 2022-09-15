CUET-UG 2022 | Results to be announced on September 15 at 10 p.m.: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

PTI New Delhi
September 15, 2022 13:04 IST

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The results for Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced by 10 p.m. on September 15, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

Also read: CUET-UG 2022 | Series of glitches hit debut edition of second largest entrance exam

“CUET-UG results will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by around 10 p.m. tonight. Best wishes to the students,” Mr. Kumar said.

The debut edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30. 

