CUET-UG 2022 | Results to be announced on September 15 at 10 p.m.: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

The results for Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced by 10 p.m. on September 15, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

“CUET-UG results will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by around 10 p.m. tonight. Best wishes to the students,” Mr. Kumar said.

The debut edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30.