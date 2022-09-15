India

CUET-UG 2022 | Results to be announced on September 15 at 10 p.m.: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The results for Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced by 10 p.m. on September 15, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

Also read: CUET-UG 2022 | Series of glitches hit debut edition of second largest entrance exam

“CUET-UG results will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by around 10 p.m. tonight. Best wishes to the students,” Mr. Kumar said.

The debut edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30. 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
entrance examination
universities and colleges
higher education
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2022 1:06:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cuet-ug-2022-results-to-be-announced-on-september-15-at-10-pm-ugc-chairman-jagadesh-kumar/article65893870.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY