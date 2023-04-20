ADVERTISEMENT

CUET-PG to be held from June 5-12: National Testing Agency

April 20, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - New Delhi

Candidates can apply for the CUET-PG exam till May 5

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Common University Entrance Test-PG for admission to postgraduate programmes in universities across the country will be conducted from June 5-12, the National Testing Agency announced on April 20.

ALSO READ
CUET-UG to be conducted from May 21-31 next year, admission process to conclude by July

Candidates can apply for the exam till May 5. The application deadline earlier was April 19.

"Common University Entrance Test [CUET]-[PG] will be conducted on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA [National Testing Agency] website for the latest updates regarding the examination," a senior official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

education / India

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US