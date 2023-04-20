HamberMenu
CUET-PG to be held from June 5-12: National Testing Agency

Candidates can apply for the CUET-PG exam till May 5

April 20, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Common University Entrance Test-PG for admission to postgraduate programmes in universities across the country will be conducted from June 5-12, the National Testing Agency announced on April 20.

CUET-UG to be conducted from May 21-31 next year, admission process to conclude by July

Candidates can apply for the exam till May 5. The application deadline earlier was April 19.

"Common University Entrance Test [CUET]-[PG] will be conducted on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA [National Testing Agency] website for the latest updates regarding the examination," a senior official said.

