CUET-PG results out, universities to prepare merit list

July 22, 2023 05:48 am | Updated 05:48 am IST - New Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into postgraduate programmes in 197 universities and institutions.

Thirty-nine Central universities, 45 State government universities, 10 government institutions, and 103 private and deemed universities will enrol students into their PG programmes based on the results of the examination. The universities will prepare merit lists based on the scorecard prepared by the NTA.

“A merit list will be prepared by participating Universities/organisations. Universities will decide about their individual counselling based on the Scorecard of CUET (PG) - 2023 provided by NTA,” the NTA said in a release.

The NTA registered 4,58,774 candidates and administered 8,77,492 tests in two phases in 279 centres as part of the CUET-PG examinations this academic year. Eleven transgender candidates, 2,276 persons with disabilities, 52,088 candidates from Scheduled Castes, 38,767 candidates from Scheduled Tribes, 1,63,807 candidates from Other Backward Communities and 37,873 aspirants from economically weaker sections appeared for the examinations.

UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said the results of candidates have also been shared with the universities where the candidates had applied. “Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and institutions for further details,” Prof. Kumar said.

The NTA said in a release that from Meghalaya, nearly 12,000 students had registered for the examination. “The examination started on June 5 and nearly 11,500 candidates were scheduled up to June 17. Due to the non-availability of compatible examination centres in adequate numbers, some of the candidates were earlier allotted centres in other States, including Jharkhand but later on they were given another opportunity to appear in Shillong or Guwahati for the same test papers,” the release added.