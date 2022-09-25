CUET-PG result to be declared tomorrow: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

Nearly 3.6 lakh candidates — just over 1.8 lakh male and 1.7 lakh female — had registered for CUET-PG

The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to postgraduate programmes will be announced on September 26, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

"National Testing Agency [NTA] will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September [Monday] by 4 p.m., required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students," he tweeted.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 25, 2022

The University Grants Commission on Sunday wrote to vice chancellors of universities opting for CUET to start the admission process.

"You are requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score," it said.

Among the universities, BHU (3.5 lakh) received the maximum number of applications, followed by JNU with 2.3 lakh applications.