CUET forcing youth to go abroad for UG education, says Congress; slams NTA

The Congress on July 3 slammed the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the delay in the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and said the examination is one reason why youngsters are looking to go abroad for undergraduate education.

CUET results were scheduled to be announced by June 30. However, the agency is yet to give any update on when the results will be published. University Grants Commission chairperson M. Jagadesh Kumar said NTA is working on the CUET results and will announce a date soon.

CUET was held from May 15 in hybrid mode for the first time across the country but was cancelled in Delhi with the NTA citing “logistical reasons”. It was later conducted from May 29 in the national capital.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the “totally discredited” NTA had earlier announced that the results for the CUET would be declared on June 30. Now, it appears that it might be declared on July 10, he said. “It is worth recalling that NTA’s chairman has not been shifted out as part of the clean-up following the NEET and NET fiascos,” Mr. Ramesh said in a post on X.

“It is also worth recalling that the NTA, which is under the Ministry of Education, has no professional expertise of its own and depends entirely on private vendors -- some with dubious credentials -- for the actual testing,” he said.

Mr. Ramesh said CUET is one reason why youngsters are looking to go abroad for undergraduate education.

In the line of fire over alleged irregularities in NEET (UG) and UGC-NET, the Centre removed NTA director general Subodh Singh last week and notified a high-level panel headed by former ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the agency.

While NEET (UG) is under the scanner over alleged irregularities such as paper leak, UGC-NET was cancelled as the Ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised. Both matters are being probed by the CBI. Two other exams -- CSIR-UGC NET and NEET (PG) -- were cancelled as a preemptive step.