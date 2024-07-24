C.T. Kurien, distinguished economist, no more

C.T. Kurien, distinguished economist and former professor of Madras Christian College, is no more. He died due to age related ailments at 11 pm on July 23, 2024. He was 93.

Mr. Kurien had got his Master’s degree in Economics from Madras Christian College in 1953. He had pursued economics as major field of study in college with the hope that through the study of economics he would be able to understand the causes of poverty and contribute to its eradication.

But Mr. Kurien was disappointed with mainstream economics as there was no serious discussion on poverty and decided to pursue higher studies in economics.

He secured Ph.D. from Stanford University (1958-1963) on the topic Factor Market Structure and Technological Characteristics of an Underdeveloped Country: An Indian Case Study.

Mr. Kurien was a Visiting Fellow at Yale University in 1968-69. He was Professor at Madras Christian College between 1962-1978. He served as professor at Madras Institute of Development Studies from 1978-1991 and served as its Director from 1978-1988.

He also had stints as a National Fellow at University Grants Commission and Indian Council of Social Science Research.

Besides, Mr. Kurien served as president of Indian Economic Association in 2000.

He has authored 15 books on various aspects of economics and approached economics from the viewpoint of fighting poverty.

“From the very early days in my life, I was aware of the grim poverty that surrounded my rather comfortable life,” Mr. Kurien said in an interview published in The Hindu in July 31, 2021.

“Poverty has been the dominant theme in my writings. I knew it was wrong to proceed on the assumption that as growth takes place, poverty would be automatically eradicated,” he further said.

“One of my writings, What is Growth?, published in the EPW, led to some discussion. And in Poverty, Planning and Social Transformation (1978), I explained my position. In other papers I wrote, brought together in Growth and Justice (1992), I developed the theme further. In The Economy: An Interpretative Introduction (in the writing of which my interaction with you was immensely helpful), I attempted a different perspective on the economy, which I continued in Rethinking Economics,” Mr. Kurien had noted.

“After that, I felt I was ready to retire from economics. However, the growing gulf between the rich and the poor during the period after the 1991 ‘reforms’ made me think that the phenomenon must be explained to those who are not familiar with economics. That was the background to the writing of Wealth and Illfare . The reception it received showed that a reworking of economics was called for,” he had recalled.