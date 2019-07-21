CSR awards to focus on women empowerment

The third edition of The CSR Journal excellence awards will celebrate the theme of ‘India First’ with a focus on women empowerment on July 22 at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

Across six categories, 18 corporate houses will be recognised for their excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility. “Here, at The CSR Journal, through fair and responsible reporting [in digital, broadcast and now print format] and initiatives such as ‘Social Welfare & Growth Awards’ and ‘Excellence Awards’, we are trying to fulfil our role as individuals and as a team. Our core vision is of ‘Making Corporate Social Responsibility every Individual’s Social Responsibility,” said Amit Upadhyay, Editor-in-Chief and Director, The CSR Journal.

The six categories include education and skill training, women empowerment and child welfare, health and sanitation, environment, agriculture and rural development and sports. As part of the process, hundreds of nominations had been received from across the country’s corporate houses and the top projects in each category were shortlisted based on the programme’s impact, sustainability and scalability.

The CSR projects from Ambuja Cement, Godrej Properties, Hindustan Zinc, Mahindra & Mahindra (Auto, Farm Equipment and Agri Sector), Societe Generale, Tata Power, Tech Mahindra, Aditya Birla Capital and YES Bank are among those which had been shortlisted.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Assessment and Empanelment Standards for Development Institutions in India (TISS AESDII) are ‘Knowledge Partners’ for the awards, which will be broadcast on the Republic TV. The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2018 has extended its association with News World India, Republic and The Hindu as Media Partners; Sutraa Creations Pvt. Ltd. as the official Event Partner; Beeing Social as Social Media Partner; Pixburg as Design Partner.