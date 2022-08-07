CSIR gets first woman director general N. Kalaiselvi

N. Kalaiselvi. Photo: Twitter/@CSIR_IND

August 07, 2022 01:12 IST

Ms. Kalaiselvi had started her career in research as an entry-level scientist at the same institute

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has for the first time in its 80-year history appointed a woman Director-General.

N. Kalaiselvi, who is currently Director of the CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI), Karaikudi, will now lead the network of 38 laboratories and nearly 4,500 scientists, has been appointed for two years, according to a note from the Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms. Kalaiselvi’s research work spans over 25 years and is focused on electrochemical power systems and developing electrode materials, custom-design synthesis methods, optimising reaction parameters and electrochemical evaluation of in-house prepared electrode materials for making energy storage devices. Her research interests include lithium and beyond lithium batteries, supercapacitors and waste-to-wealth driven electrodes and electrolytes for energy storage and electro-catalytic applications.

She has been involved in projects to increase electric mobility in India and her expertise in these sectors will likely help with India’s push towards increasing the number of electric vehicles. India has around 1.4 million electric vehicles comprising bikes, cars, three-wheelers and buses. The Centre announced the second phase of a programme, FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India), that will invest ₹10,000 crore in developing electric vehicle infrastructure.