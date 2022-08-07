India

CSIR gets first woman director general N. Kalaiselvi

N. Kalaiselvi. Photo: Twitter/@CSIR_IND
Jacob Koshy Chennai August 07, 2022 01:12 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 12:24 IST

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has for the first time in its 80-year history appointed a woman Director-General.

N. Kalaiselvi, who is currently Director of the CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI), Karaikudi, will now lead the network of 38 laboratories and nearly 4,500 scientists, has been appointed for two years, according to a note from the Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet.

Ms. Kalaiselvi’s research work spans over 25 years and is focused on electrochemical power systems and developing electrode materials, custom-design synthesis methods, optimising reaction parameters and electrochemical evaluation of in-house prepared electrode materials for making energy storage devices. Her research interests include lithium and beyond lithium batteries, supercapacitors and waste-to-wealth driven electrodes and electrolytes for energy storage and electro-catalytic applications.

