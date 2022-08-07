India

CSIR gets first woman director general in N. Kalaiselvi

N. Kalaiselvi. Photo: Twitter/@CSIR_IND
The Hindu Bureau Chennai August 07, 2022 01:12 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 11:03 IST

N. Kalaiselvi has been appointed Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-cum-Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research. Her appointment was approved by the appointments committee of the cabinet. 

This is for a period of two years, with effect from the date of assignment of charge of the post of until further orders, whichever is earlier. 

Known for her work in the field of lithium ion batteries, Ms. Kalaiselvi is presently Director of the CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute at Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu. She rose through the ranks in CSIR and broken the proverbial glass ceiling by becoming the first woman scientist to head the Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI) in February 2019.

Ms. Kalaiselvi had started her career in research as an entry-level scientist at the same institute.

She succeeds Shekhar Mande, who superannuated in April. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, was given the additional charge of CSIR upon Mr. Mande’s retirement.

With inputs from PTI.

