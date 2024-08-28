GIFT a SubscriptionGift
C.S. Setty succeeds Khara at SBI’s helm

Published - August 28, 2024 08:57 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty on Wednesday assumed charge as Chairman of the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI). He succeeds Dinesh Khara, who superannuated from services at the closing of business hours on Tuesday, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

As per convention, the Chairman is appointed from a pool of serving managing directors of the SBI. Usually, the senior-most managing director becomes the Chairman.

Prior to becoming Chairman, Mr. Setty, who was the senior-most managing director, headed various task forces/committees formed by the Union Government and had prior to that overseen the bank’s retail and digital banking portfolio.

A Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers, Mr. Setty began his career with the SBI in 1988 as a Probationary Officer. Across a career spanning over three decades, he has rich experience in corporate credit, retail, digital and international banking and banking in developed markets.

He has held key assignments in the SBI, including Deputy Managing Director - Stressed Assets Resolution Group, Chief General Manager and General Manager in Corporate Accounts Group, Deputy General Manager in Commercial Branch, Indore and, VP and Head (Syndications) in the New York Branch.

