National

C.S. Seshadri, a leader of Indian mathematics, passes away in Chennai

Eminent mathematician C.S. Seshadri. File

Eminent mathematician C.S. Seshadri. File   | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

Seshadri began his career at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research as one of the first batch of graduate students.

C.S. Seshadri, one of the leaders of Indian mathematics in the post-Independence era, passed away late on July 17 in Chennai. He was 88.

A leader in the field of algebraic geometry, he made breakthroughs that lie at the base of many branches of this profound discipline.

Also read: ‘Constant’ Mathematician

Seshadri began his career at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research as one of the first batch of graduate students. 

He moved to Chennai in 1985, to the Institute of Mathematical Sciences. In 1989, he got an opportunity to start the School of Mathematics as part of the SPIC Science Foundation, which has evolved into the Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI).

Also read: C.S. Seshadri, a leader in algebraic geometry

He was elected Fellow of the Royal Society in 1988 and a Foreign Associate of the National Academy of Sciences, USA in 2010. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 18, 2020 1:47:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cs-seshadri-a-leader-of-indian-mathematics-passes-away-in-chennai/article32121576.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY