C.S. Seshadri, a leader of Indian mathematics, passes away in Chennai

C.S. Seshadri, one of the leaders of Indian mathematics in the post-Independence era, passed away late on July 17 in Chennai. He was 88.
A leader in the field of algebraic geometry, he made breakthroughs that lie at the base of many branches of this profound discipline.
Seshadri began his career at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research as one of the first batch of graduate students.
He moved to Chennai in 1985, to the Institute of Mathematical Sciences. In 1989, he got an opportunity to start the School of Mathematics as part of the SPIC Science Foundation, which has evolved into the Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI).
He was elected Fellow of the Royal Society in 1988 and a Foreign Associate of the National Academy of Sciences, USA in 2010. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009.
