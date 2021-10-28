Cruise drugs case: Bombay High Court grants bail to Aryan Khan, two others

28 October 2021 17:06 IST

Justice N.W. Sambre began hearing the bail application on Tuesday.

The Bombay High Court, on Thursday, granted bail to Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan who has been arrested in a drugs case.

A single bench of Justice N.W. Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

“All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening,” Justice Sambre said.

Aryan Khan’s advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given.

“I could have given the order also tomorrow. But I gave it today,” Justice Sambre said.

On Wednesday, Aryan Khan’s counsel Mukul Rohatgi, co-accused Arbaaz Merchant’s lawyer Amit Desai and advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh who appeared for Munmun Dhamecha completed their arguments.

After the hearing which went on for over two hours, Justice Sambre said he would hear Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who is representing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Thursday.

“On Thursday we will try to finish it,” the judge said.

Aryan Khan (23), Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested along with others on October 3 following a raid by the NCB on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and alleged seizure of drugs.

They approached the High Court last week after a special court for NDPS Act cases rejected their bail pleas.

(With inputs from PTI)