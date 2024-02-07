ADVERTISEMENT

Crude oil price dip benefit not passed on to consumers: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

February 07, 2024 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - New Delhi

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that crude oil prices have gone down by 38% but its benefits were not passed on to consumers.

PTI

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on February 7 attacked the government over fuel prices, alleging that crude oil has become cheaper in the last two years but "looting from the public continues". Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X in which he claimed that crude oil prices have gone down by 38% but its benefits were not passed on to consumers.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mr. Ramesh said, "Recently the Prime Minister was sermonising in Parliament on inflation and other topics. But look at this feat of his government. Crude oil has become cheaper by 38% in two years but looting from the public continues." This once again proves what Rahul Gandhi has stated that money is being "looted" from the public and put into the pockets of "crony capitalist friends", Mr. Ramesh said.

"This is clearly an injustice to the people of the country. We are raising our voice against the "anyay kaal'' of the last 10 years through the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," he said. The Congress has been also been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment and price rise.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US