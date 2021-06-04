National

CRPF vehicle attacked in Kashmir

Security personnel cordon off an area after militants attack CRPF party in Budgam district of J&K. File photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD
Special Correspondent SRINAGAR 04 June 2021 11:58 IST
Updated: 04 June 2021 11:58 IST

No casualties reported in incident

: Militants on Friday opened fire on a vehicle of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in central Kashmir’s Budgam. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Also read: India bombs Jaish camp in Pakistan’s Balakot

A CRPF spokesman said the militants, who were apparently hiding in a field, opened fire on the vehicle that was on patrol near Bilal Abad in Kralpora.

Advertising
Advertising

“Stray bullets were fired at the vehicle from a field. There was no casualty in the attack,” the spokesman added.

The police and the CRPF have launched a joint operation in the area.

“A search is on to nab the attackers,” police officials said.

Comments
More In Other States National
Jammu and Kashmir
terrorism (crime)
armed Forces
national security
Read more...