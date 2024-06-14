CRPF soldier laid to rest in home village in Chhindwara

The last rites of Kabir Das Uikey, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan who was killed following an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua area on Tuesday, were performed with full state honours on Thursday at his home village of Pulpuldoh in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

Uikey, 35, of the CRPF’s 121 Battalion, was shot and critically injured in Kathua’s Hiranagar area. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning. Two militants were also killed in the encounter.

The mortal remains of the deceased jawan were brought to Nagpur by air and then taken to his village by road. Uikey’s last rites were conducted according to tribal tradition, and he was buried in a field behind his home. A memorial in his name will be made at the site.

Uikey was also given a guard of honour by CRPF personnel. CRPF Inspector General (IG) Gurshakti Singh Sodhi, and Deputy IG (DIG) Neetu Singh, Chhindwara Collector Sheelendra Singh, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Khatri were present.

Newly elected Chhindwara Lok Sabha MP Vivek Bunty Sahu and State Government Minister Sampatiya Uikey were also present.

As a large crowd gathered, slogans were raised against Pakistan.

Uikey returned to duty on May 25 after leave and was reportedly being transferred to Bhopal soon.

