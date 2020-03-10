CRPF personnel injured in terror attack in pulwama: police

A CRPF trooper was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on March 10, police said.
Militants hurled a grenade in Kakapora police station in the South Kashmir district, a police official said.
The grenade exploded near the wall of the police station, injuring a CRPF constable, he added.
Police fired some shots in the air in retaliation, the official said.
