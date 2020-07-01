CRPF jawan, civilian killed in Sopore attack

Srinagar

01 July 2020 09:05 IST

One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan succumbed to his injuries and another injured jawan was shifted to Srinagar following a militant attack in north Kashmir’s Sopore area on Wednesday, a CRPF official said.

An official said a civilian also died in the attack.

An official said militants opened indiscriminate fire on a CRPF patrol party of 179 Battalion in Model Town of Sopore in the morning.

Four people, including three CRPF personnel, were injured, the officials said.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and searches are on to arrest the attackers.