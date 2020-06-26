National

CRPF personnel injured in militant attack in J&K’s Anantnag

Security personnel cordon off area during encounter at Bijbehara area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir. File photo   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The road opening party of 90 Batallion was attacked near the Padshahi Bagh bridge in Bijbehara area

A CRPF personnel was injured when militants opened fire at a security forces party in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

According to a police official, militants fired at a road opening party of 90 Batallion CRPF around 12:10 pm near the Padshahi Bagh bridge in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir district.

Subsequently, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was injured in the attack, he said.

The injured personnel has been shifted to District Hospital Anantnag, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

