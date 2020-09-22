NationalSrinagar 22 September 2020 09:11 IST
Comments
CRPF personnel injured in gunfight between security forces and militants in J&K
Updated: 22 September 2020 09:11 IST
The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nawad area of Charar-e-Sharief
A CRPF personnel was injured in an encounter between militants and security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nawad area of Charar-e-Sharief in the central Kashmir district after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
As the forces were searching the area, the militants fired upon them, injuring a CRPF personnel. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.
The exchange of firing was going on, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.
More In National
Read more...