CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

A cordon-and-search operation has been launched to nab the culprits.

PTI Srinagar
August 13, 2022 20:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

CRPF personnel stand guard in Srinagar. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

A CRPF personnel was injured when militants hurled a grenade at security forces in Eidgah locality of Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"One grenade was lobbed by terrorist(s) towards security forces on Ali Jan Road, Eidgah," the Srinagar police tweeted.

The police said the explosion caused minor splinter injuries to one personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

A cordon-and-search operation has been launched to nab the culprits, they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The grenade attack came two days after four soldiers were killed in a pre-dawn strike by two terrorists on an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app