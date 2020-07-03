Militant, CRPF personnel killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar

03 July 2020 07:12 IST

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Malbagh area

A militant and a CRPF personnel have been killed during an encounter in Malbagh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital, police said on Friday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Malbagh area late on Thursday night following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

The latest incident comes two days after the death of a CRPF soldier and a civilian by militants when they attacked them from a mosque in north Kashmir’s Sopore.

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at security forces. In the exchange of fire, one militant and a CRPF jawan were killed, he said.

The official said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant were being ascertained.