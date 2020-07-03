National

Militant, CRPF personnel killed in Srinagar encounter

CRPF personnel stand guard at a market in Srinagar. File photo

CRPF personnel stand guard at a market in Srinagar. File photo   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Malbagh area

A militant and a CRPF personnel have been killed during an encounter in Malbagh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital, police said on Friday.

Also read: Chenab valley terror-free: Govt

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Malbagh area late on Thursday night following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

The latest incident comes two days after the death of a CRPF soldier and a civilian by militants when they attacked them from a mosque in north Kashmir’s Sopore.

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at security forces. In the exchange of fire, one militant and a CRPF jawan were killed, he said.

The official said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant were being ascertained.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2020 7:15:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/crpf-militants-gunfight-erupts-in-srinagar/article31976566.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY