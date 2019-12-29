CRPF jawans will get 100 days’ leave: Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the government would take care of the families of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel while they take care of the borders, adding that health cards for their kin and 100 days off a year for the forces would be implemented by August-September 2020.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of the CRPF’s new headquarters in Delhi, Mr. Shah said the force had played a vital role in rooting out terrorism from Punjab and Tripura and in restoring peace in the States.

He said the CRPF jawans were always at the forefront, whether it was tackling Naxals or riots or providing security to Amarnath Yatra pilgrims or Parliament House.

Medical facilities

He said various welfare schemes for paramilitary forces would be finalised by August-September 2020.

These, he said, included giving at least 100 days off a year to all jawans to spend with their families and working with the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences to provide electronic health cards for check-up and other medical facilities to the families of jawans.

The new headquarters of the force would be built at a cost of ₹280 crore by the Central Public Works Department.

The building will have a control and command system with modern training modules for the 3.5 lakh-strong CRPF force.