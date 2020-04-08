National

CRPF jawan killed in Kashmir militant attack

Militants hurled a grenade and opened fire on a law and order patrol of the CRPF.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

An official said unknown militants surfaced at Goriwan in Bijbehara in the afternoon and hurled a grenade and opened fire on a law and order patrol of the CRPF.

A CRPF Head Constable, Shiv Lal Netam from Chhattisgarh, suffered injuries in the attack and was declared brought dead at a hospital. He belonged to the CRPF’s 116 Battalion.

The area was cordoned off but the militants managed to escape from the spot.

Nine militants have been killed in two separate operations of the security forces in Kashmir this month.

