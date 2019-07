A CRPF jawan was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxals in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on July 31, officials said.

The blast took place around 6.00 a.m. near a camp of 195th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pushpal in Bastar when one of its patrol teams was on its way back, they said. A constable-rank jawan was trapped in the blast, the officials said.