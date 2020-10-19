NationalSrinagar: 19 October 2020 11:22 IST
CRPF jawan injured in Pulwama attack
Updated: 19 October 2020 11:30 IST
Militants opened fire at a joint team of security forces in Gongoo area, an official said
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Monday.
An official said militants opened fire at a joint team of security forces in Gongoo area of Pulwama and the CRPF jawan was injured in the attack.
Meanwhile, the security forces have cordoned off the area and a search is on to nab the attackers
