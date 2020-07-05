CRPF jawan injured in low-intensity IED blast in Pulwama

One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan sustained injuries when suspected militants detonated a low-intensity improvised explosive device ( IED) in south Kashmir's Pulwama on Sunday morning.

An official said the explosives were triggered minutes after a convoy of the paramilitary CRPF passed through the Gongoo area.

“Militants had planted the low-intensity IED under a tree near Peaks Automobiles in Gongoo area of the district. The explosion followed by firing created panic in the area. A CRPF man sustained injuries in his hand,” an official said.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area after the explosion to apprehend the attackers.