National

CRPF jawan injured in low-intensity IED blast in Pulwama

An official said the explosives were triggered minutes after a convoy of the paramilitary CRPF passed through the Gongoo area

One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan sustained injuries when suspected militants detonated a low-intensity improvised explosive device ( IED) in south Kashmir's Pulwama on Sunday morning.

An official said the explosives were triggered minutes after a convoy of the paramilitary CRPF passed through the Gongoo area.

“Militants had planted the low-intensity IED under a tree near Peaks Automobiles in Gongoo area of the district. The explosion followed by firing created panic in the area. A CRPF man sustained injuries in his hand,” an official said.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area after the explosion to apprehend the attackers.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2020 10:34:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/crpf-jawan-injured-in-low-intensity-ied-blast-in-pulwama/article31993197.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY