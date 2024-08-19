ADVERTISEMENT

CRPF inspector killed in terror attack in J&K's Udhampur

Updated - August 19, 2024 05:50 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 05:49 pm IST - Jammu

An inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force belonging to the 187th battalion was hit by a bullet and later succumbed to injuries

PTI

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: ANI

A CRPF inspector was killed when terrorists opened fire on a patrol party in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (August 19), officials said.

The CRPF along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police was fired upon by terrorists around 3:30 p.m. in the remote Dudu area of Basantgarh, the officials said.

Also read | A closer look at beefing up Jammu’s counter-terror grid

They said an inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) belonging to the 187th battalion was hit by a bullet and later succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital.

The terrorists fled the scene in the face of strong retaliation by the joint patrolling party, the officials said, adding reinforcements have been rushed to the scene and a search operation has been launched to track down and neutralise the militants.

