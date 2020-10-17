CRPF, IIT-Delhi and DRDO sign MoU

New Delhi

17 October 2020 22:14 IST

It will enable officers to undertake short-term specialised courses and also pursue research work

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to create a pool of officials who will work to find technology solutions for its operational challenges.

The about 3.25 lakh-strong force has about 500 officers and sub-officers who hold professional degrees in engineering and technology.

Advertising

Advertising

The Memorandum of Understanding will enable these officers to undertake short-term specialised courses at these institutions and also pursue research work.

“A batch of 40 engineering graduate officers and subordinate officers of the CRPF with right aptitude and potential will undergo a certificate course of about three to six months under IIT-Delhi’'s continuing education programme”, a CRPF spokesperson said.

“This will equip them with unique skills, capabilities and knowledge to tackle complex challenges, meet operational and strategic needs and enhance competitive advantage”, he stated.

Tech advisors

A selected group of officers from this trained batch would undergo higher degree courses at IIT-Delhi. They would act as tech advisors to the force, he noted.

The chosen officials would be associated with joint research projects undertaken by the DRDO and IIT-Delhi in defence and security technology solutions. The first batch was expected to undertake courses and research work in ballistics, building and infrastructure, information technology and communication, he added.

CRPF Director General A P Maheshwari said, “The aim of inking the MoU with the two premier institutions is to build capacity for optimal utilisation of police technologies and to integrate requirements of the force with their research labs for realistic indigenisation of technologies on the internal security grid”.