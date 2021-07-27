National

CRPF faces flak over border clash

Residents at Lailapur in Assam’s Cachar district are seen near damaged security force vehicles on July 27, 2021 after clashes on July 26 night on the Assam-Mizoram border.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after a violent clash and exchange of fire between the police forces of Assam and Mizoram left at least six people dead and over 50 injured, the CRPF deployed along the disputed inter-State border on Tuesday faced criticism from various quarters for allegedly failing to carry out its “responsibility” as a neutral force.

A Mizoram Minister, the local MLA and the village council chief alleged that the CRPF were unable to prevent “Assam policemen and civilians” from entering and overruning security forces’ camps inside Mizoram near Veringte on Monday. Mizoram Minister Lalruatkima alleged the CRPF did not restrain police personnel and civilians from Assam from intruding into Mizoram territory.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2021 11:19:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/crpf-faces-flak-over-border-clash/article35571466.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY