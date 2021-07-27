CRPF faces flak over border clash

A day after a violent clash and exchange of fire between the police forces of Assam and Mizoram left at least six people dead and over 50 injured, the CRPF deployed along the disputed inter-State border on Tuesday faced criticism from various quarters for allegedly failing to carry out its “responsibility” as a neutral force.

A Mizoram Minister, the local MLA and the village council chief alleged that the CRPF were unable to prevent “Assam policemen and civilians” from entering and overruning security forces’ camps inside Mizoram near Veringte on Monday. Mizoram Minister Lalruatkima alleged the CRPF did not restrain police personnel and civilians from Assam from intruding into Mizoram territory.